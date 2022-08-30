One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened in Evansville early Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Rotherwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police at the scene told 44News that the man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
No suspect description is available at this time.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates as we follow this ongoing investigation.