One of three suspects accused of Pigeon Township fraud scheme pleads guilty in deal

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One of the three people accused of stealing thousands from taxpayers in a local government scheme has entered a guilty plea.
Records obtained by 44News show Terrance Hardiman pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and one count of Money Laundering.
As part of the plea agreement, several other charges against Hardiman were dismissed.
Hardiman was previously indicted on several charges alongside Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson, and William Payne.
Authorities say that Wilson and Payne caused the Trustee's Office to pay inflated invoices that were submitted by Hardiman for projects through his business, Hardiman Construction LLC., before pocketing the inflated amounts.
No sentencing date has been set for Hardiman at this time, but court records show Hardiman could face decades in prison, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
