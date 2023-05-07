 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following counties, in Indiana, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and
Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union
and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1056 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in additional
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Calhoun, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Sebree, Corydon, Robards, St. Joseph,
Beech Grove, Stanley, Kasson, Eureka and Blairsville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

One teen dead, another injured in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One teen is dead and another is injured after a shooting that happened late Saturday night in Evansville.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the area of Monroe Avenue and Linwood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday after multiple gunshots were reported.

At the scene, EPD says officers found a 15-year-old who was shot. They were taken to the hospital, but died from their injuries.

Another 17-year-old shooting victim had also been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that injury appeared to be a graze, and that the victim was alert and conscious.

According to police, both of the young victims were involved in the same shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is still active.

Police said the suspects were described as three males wearing all black and latex gloves.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.

