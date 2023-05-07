One teen dead, another injured in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One teen is dead and another is injured after a shooting that happened late Saturday night in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the area of Monroe Avenue and Linwood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday after multiple gunshots were reported.
At the scene, EPD says officers found a 15-year-old who was shot. They were taken to the hospital, but died from their injuries.
Another 17-year-old shooting victim had also been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that injury appeared to be a graze, and that the victim was alert and conscious.
According to police, both of the young victims were involved in the same shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is still active.
Police said the suspects were described as three males wearing all black and latex gloves.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.