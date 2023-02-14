 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

OPD: Student pulled over with loaded gun while on the way to Apollo High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Police cruiser

A 16-year-old was arrested with a loaded gun in Owensboro, Kentucky, while on their way to school Monday morning, according to police.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers pulled over a driver around 7:47 a.m. Monday while conducting traffic enforcement in a school zone near Apollo High School.

In the car was a 16-year-old student headed to Apollo High School, according to OPD.

After officers developed probable cause that drugs were in the car, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, OPD says.

The teen was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center for charges including possession of a a gun by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 18 MPH over the limit in a school zone.

They say the teen has also faced previous charges of assault and wanton endangerment.

OPD says that the Daviess County Public School Police were notified after the teen was taken into custody.

