Over 120 firearms related to crimes seized in Owensboro so far in 2022

More than 100 firearms related to criminal investigations have been seized in Owensboro, Kentucky, so far this year, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says it has seized more than 120 guns related to criminal investigations so far in 2022, resulting in numerous charges.
According to OPD, more than 20 juveniles and 30 adults have been charged this year in connection to cases involving firearms.
Those charges are of a wide variety, and include multiple counts of murder, attempted murder of police officers, robbery, assault, and numerous gun possession charges.
OPD officials say there has been a noticeable increase in stolen firearms over the last few years.
From January 1, 2022 ,to July 31, 2022 there were a total of 64 guns stolen, which is a 36% increase from 2021, a 60% increase from 2020, and a 94% increase from 2019, according to OPD. The department says many times, firearms are stolen from unlocked vehicles.
The attached photo from OPD shows a portion of the firearms that the department has seized in 2022 so far.