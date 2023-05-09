Over $20,000 in items stolen from Evansville synagogue in burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Evansville are looking for a burglary suspect who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a local place of worship.
Officers were called to investigate a burglary at Shalom Yeshua Ministries on Washington Avenue.
Police got the call after someone with the synagogue went into the sanctuary on Sunday and noticed that several items were missing.
According to EPD, Torah scrolls, the Hebrew Bible, instruments, and equipment used for livestreams were among the things taken.
In total, the estimated loss from the theft was just over $20,300.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.