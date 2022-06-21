Owensboro armed robbery suspect arrested

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky say an arrest has been made in an armed robbery that happened on Monday.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department went to the Quality Quick convenience store on Breckenridge Street on Monday to investigate a robbery that had happened.
OPD says that a man had approached the clerk, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money before leaving the store.
When detectives were investigating an unrelated incident, OPD says they connected 19-year-old Stephen Haught of Utica to the armed robbery at Quality Quick.
Haught was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on a $25,000 bond on a Robbery charge.