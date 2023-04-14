Owensboro car dealership owner, salesman, accused of rolling back odometers on vehicles

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Two men are facing charges in Owensboro after police say they were illegally modifying the mileage on vehicles at their car dealership.
Police say "Discount Motors" owner Eddie Howard and salesman Donald Adams are facing criminal charges for rolling back the odometers in vehicles before reselling them.
Officers say they started the investigation after a complaint was made, gathering evidence and witness statements to support the claims.
Through their investigation, authorities say they determined that Howard and Adams acted together to commit the fraud by using electronic devices.
OPD says a search warrant was executed at the dealership on Thursday, which resulted in the seizure of evidence related to the crimes, including $350,000 in cash, 3 firearms, in excess of 100 Oxycodone pills, 2 vehicles, and electronic devices utilized to perpetrate fraud.
Howards and Adams were both arrested and charged with multiple crimes including drug trafficking, plus 20 counts each of tampering with motor vehicle odometers.
If you think you've been a victim of fraud at the dealership or if you have information, OPD asks you to call them at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.