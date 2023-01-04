Owensboro doctor enters $931K settlement with justice department over illegal 'kickbacks'

An Owensboro doctor is paying nearly $1 million to resolve allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for illegal kickbacks.
A Wednesday announcement from the United States Department of Justice says that Kishor Vora, M.D. of Owensboro, has entered into a settlement and paid $931,500 to resolve those allegations.
According to an April 2020 news release from the justice department, Dr. Vora faced False Claims Act allegations for "executing an elaborate and extensive scheme to maximize profits at the expense of both patients and Medicare" by knowingly and willfully accepting illegal kickbacks from a laboratory in exchange for sending Medicare-reimbursed orders for pharmacogenomics testing (tests that show how genes affect a person’s response to particular drugs).
The DoJ said that from 2012 to 2013, Vora and Owensboro Medical Practice PLLC and Owensboro Heart and Vascular knowingly caused the submission of more than $3 million in false claims to Medicare.
“Our office will continue to investigate and hold accountable medical professionals who undermine our healthcare system and programs by accepting illegal kickbacks,” said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “I commend HHS-OIG and AUSAs Malloy and Weyand for their outstanding work in this case.”
According to the Owensboro Medical Practice website, Dr. Vora performs numerous cardiac procedures at local hospitals and is also active in Clinical Research Trials.