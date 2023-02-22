Owensboro, federal officials announce 10 arrests in meth and fentanyl bust

Officials came together in Owensboro, Kentucky on Wednesday morning to announce the seizure of large amounts of meth and fentanyl, along with multiple arrests in the investigation.
Members of the Owensboro Police Department joined by DEA officials made the announcement of 10 arrests - with seven people arrested locally and three arrested out-of-state in Florida and Georgia.
Mike Gannon with the DEA said that five search warrants were served in the Owensboro area on Wednesday, leading to those arrests. "Many of the individuals in this organization had very lengthy criminal histories, so it's a great deal for us to take this case down and make our community a safer place," Gannon said.
Through the investigation, which started back in September, Gannon said that "multi-pound quantities of meth" and "kilogram quantities of fentanyl" were seized.
Gannon said that the names of the 10 people arrested in the case would be released in a news release at a later time, and that all 10 would be appearing in federal court on Thursday.
You can hear Wednesday's full Owensboro press conference in the video on this article.