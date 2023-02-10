Owensboro firefighter arrested on child porn charges, suspended without pay

An Owensboro Fire Department firefighter has been suspended without pay following his arrest Friday morning.
The City of Owensboro initially released a statement saying the firefighter was suspended without pay after a search warrant was served a Owensboro Fire Station 2, located on East Parrish Avenue. Following the search, the firefighter was arrested.
“We are aware of the situation that occurred at a city fire station Friday morning and trust in the Owensboro Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation. The city does not condone this behavior and will move forward with an internal procedure to determine disciplinary actions for the employee,” says Nate Pagan, Owensboro City Manager.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, the man arrested was 53-year-old Clifford Brandon of Maceo.
In addition to the fire station, police say a search warrant was also served at Brandon's home on Friday morning. OPD said that Brandon was arrested on 20 total child porn charges.
Brandon was booked into the Daviess County Jail. His mug shot has not yet been made available.