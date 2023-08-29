Owensboro man accused of grabbing at officer's weapon, headbutting first responder during arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro man is facing a long list of charges after police say he grabbed at an officer's weapon and attacked a first responder during his arrest.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they were called to a disturbance on Orchard Street on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they say 35-year-old Demetrius Ward took off running.
Police caught up with Ward, but they say he wouldn't go quietly. According to OPD, Ward grabbed at an officer's holstered weapon while resisting arrest.
While Ward was being evaluated by EMS, police say he headbutted an EMS worker as well.
Ward was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges including fleeing police, disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault of EMS.
Ward is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.