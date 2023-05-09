Owensboro man accused of raping 'physically helpless' victim, jail records show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars on a rape charge in Owensboro.
Jail records show 38-year-old Nilesh Kurudiya was arrested in Owensboro on Monday night.
Police tell us they responded to an area of New Hartford Road on Monday, leading to Kurudiya's arrest.
Kurudiya is being charged with 1st degree rape of a victim who's incapable of consent and physically helpless, jail records show.
Kurudiya is being held on a $100,000 bond, with a court date set for Wednesday.
No other details were released.