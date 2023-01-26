Owensboro man arrested after trooper and K9 find multiple bags of meth, scales, and gun, KSP says

An Owensboro, Kentucky man faces felony charges after state police say they found meth, scales, and a gun on him.
The Kentucky State Police says it happened late Wednesday night around 10:15, when a trooper pulled over a driver on East Byers Avenue for a traffic violation.
According to KSP, that driver was 44-year-old Chad Davis of Owensboro.
KSP says that during the stop, the trooper and a K9 from the Daviess County Sheriff's Office found six bags of meth, scales, and a 9mm pistol.
Davis was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of meth trafficking, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, and disregarding a stop sign.