Owensboro man arrested with meth, cocaine, and fentanyl after crashing into patrol cars, sheriff says

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he got caught with drugs, cash, and guns after crashing into several patrol vehicles.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says its deputies, along with Kentucky State Police troopers, were patrolling on Sunday night when they found 23-year-old Shai C. Sheriff at the FiveStar convenience store on Parrish Avenue.
DCSO says Sheriff was wanted on multiple felony warrants, and that he tried to take off in his vehicle when he was spotted.
According to the sheriff's office, Sheriff crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the convenience store's parking lot, including DCSO and KSP patrol vehicles. The sheriff's office says he also drove towards officers who were outside, and that they had to get out of the way to avoid being hit.
Sheriff didn't get far before bailing out of his car and running away, but he was taken quickly taken into custody, the sheriff's office says.
DCSO says Sheriff had two guns, a large amount of cash, meth, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl on him.
Sheriff was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a total of 30 various criminal charges.