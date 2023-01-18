Owensboro man caught with meth, LSD, and cash after apparent drug deal, authorities say

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say they caught him in the middle of an apparent drug deal in Ohio County.
Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at a Huck's gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday when it happened.
Authorities said they witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal at the gas station involving 30-year-old Michael Whittaker of Owensboro.
After detectives and officers surrounded the car, the sheriff's office says they found about four ounces of meth and several dozen doses of LSD.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives had received intel on Whittaker ahead of the suspected drug deal, and the drug task force had Whittaker on its radar for months.
Whittaker was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail on drug trafficking and possession charges.