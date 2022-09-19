Owensboro man charged after shots fired at car with young child inside

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of shooting at a car with two adults and a young child inside.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to investigate a shooting that happened in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Two adult victims told officers that someone had shot at them while they were driving. Police say a 5-year-old child was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.
OPD says officers found 18-year-old Trayvon Rogers in the area, and that he matched the description that was given. After detectives responded and continued to investigate, police say they determined that Rogers was the suspect.
Rogers was arrested on three counts of Wanton Endangerment and booked into the Daviess County Jail, where he's being held on a $5,000 full cash bond.
OPD says that no one was injured in the shooting.