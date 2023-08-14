 Skip to main content
Owensboro man fires gun during argument, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
David Cooper, 73, Owensboro (Daviess County Jail)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro man was arrested after police say he fired a gun during an argument.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to an area of Hale Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday after a gun was fired.

OPD says officers talked to witnesses, the suspect, and processed the scene for evidence, including a gun and a shell casing.

Based on the investigation, officers say they determined that 73-year-old David Cooper fired a handgun near multiple residents as the result of a heated argument.

No injuries were reported.

Cooper was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on two counts of Wanton Endangerment.

