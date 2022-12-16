Owensboro man gets 10 years in prison for role in $30 million pyramid scheme

An Owensboro, Kentucky man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a large pyramid scheme.
Federal officials said Friday that 55-year-old Richard G. Maike of Owensboro had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for running a pyramid scheme in 2013 and 2014.
Friday's announcement also said that Maike's accomplice in the scheme, 73-year-old Doyce G. Barnes of North Carolina, was also sentenced to four years behind bars.
As 44News previously reported, Maike was found guilty of multiple federal offenses in the case, including Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud, nine counts of Money Laundering, and two counts of Attempted Tax Evasion.
Maike was accused of persuading people to participate in a "pyramid" and "Ponzi" scheme known as "I2G Infinite Opportunity" plan, defrauding hundreds of victims throughout the United States.