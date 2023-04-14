Owensboro man gets nearly 13 years in prison for meth trafficking

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro man will serve prison time after being caught with meth back in 2021.
The Owensboro Police Department announced the news Friday, and said that 38-year-old Steven Boehman had been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison.
According to OPD, Boehman was arrested with about 75 grams of meth, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun back in October of 2021. Police said that Boehman was on supervised release for a firearm conviction at the time of that arrest.
He was charged with multiple crimes including trafficking meth and marijuana, and other charges for traffic violations and the fun.
In total, Boehman was sentenced to 153 months - or 12 years and 9 months - for the crimes. He will also serve five years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.