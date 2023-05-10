Owensboro man to be arraigned on numerous charges including attempted murder

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — An Owensboro man who was recently indicted on numerous charges including attempted murder is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

Shai Sheriff was indicted on over 20 criminal charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

As we reported, Sheriff was arrested back in March after authorities said he got caught with drugs, cash, and guns after crashing into several patrol vehicles.

Before his arrest, authorities said that Sheriff also drove towards officers who were outside, and that they had to get out of the way to avoid being hit.

Sheriff's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.