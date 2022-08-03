 Skip to main content
Owensboro men indicted on Murder charges after fatal June shooting

  • Updated
Derrick Carrol L and Damien Fields R

Derrick Carrol (L) and Damien Fields (R) (Priceville AL Police Department, Daviess County Jail photos)

Two Owensboro, Kentucky men have been indicted on charges of Murder after a shooting that happened back in June, authorities announced Wednesday.

Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say 29-year-old Derrick Carrol and 27-year-old Damian M. Fields, both of Owensboro, were indicted on charges of Murder by a Daviess County Grand Jury on Wednesday in connection to the investigation.

As we previously reported, the man who died in the shooting was identified as John T. Leak, Jr. of Owensboro.

Police said Leak had crashed his car into a building on West 7th Street after being shot. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Security camera shows Owensboro homicide suspects considered armed and dangerous

According to police, the indictments of Fields and Carrol are the result of hundreds of hours of investigation by OPD detectives, with dozens of search warrants and multiple tips from community members.

Fields is currently in the Daviess County Jail on other charges, while Carroll is currently jailed in Alabama, according to police.

OPD says Carroll's extradition from Alabama back to Owensboro is being pursued.

