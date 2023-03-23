Owensboro pastor accused of spending over $10K in church's funds on unapproved purchases

The pastor of a church in Owensboro, Kentucky is behind bars after being accused of fraudulently spending thousands of dollars of his church's money.
Jail records show 62-year-old Kenneth Shaver was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a theft charge Wednesday.
An arrest citation obtained by 44News shows Shaver's arrest comes after fraudulent activity at Greater Vision Baptist Church.
The citation says that Shaver, who's shown to be the pastor on the church's website, fraudulently spent an amount "exceeding $10,000" from the church's operating fund on unapproved purchases.
Authorities say they interviewed Shaver at the church before placing him under arrest and taking him to jail. He's being held on a $25,000 bond, and has a court date set for Friday.
We have reached out to the church for comment on the matter.