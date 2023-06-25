 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 379 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             HOPKINS
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, DIXON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE,
MORGANFIELD, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central White,
northeastern Gallatin, southwestern Vanderburgh, southern Posey,
western Henderson and northeastern Union Counties through 415 PM
CDT...

At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Ridgway, or 10 miles north of Shawneetown, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Mount Vernon, Uniontown and Corydon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify rapidly, so be certain to monitor local
radio stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
top story

Owensboro Police investigate deadly teen shooting

Owensboro Police Department cruiser

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)-Owensboro Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Owensboro on June 24th, 2023.

Officers with Owensboro Police Department say they were called to an area of Hughes Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the teenage victim with a gun shot wound.

OPD says the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity hasn't been released yet.

Police say no arrest have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

