Owensboro Police investigate deadly teen shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV)-Owensboro Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Owensboro on June 24th, 2023.
Officers with Owensboro Police Department say they were called to an area of Hughes Avenue.
When they arrived, they found the teenage victim with a gun shot wound.
OPD says the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The victim's identity hasn't been released yet.
Police say no arrest have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.