Owensboro Police investigate deadly teen shooting

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central White, northeastern Gallatin, southwestern Vanderburgh, southern Posey, western Henderson and northeastern Union Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ridgway, or 10 miles north of Shawneetown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mount Vernon, Uniontown and Corydon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify rapidly, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH