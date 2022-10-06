Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder

A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly.
The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
We were told that the man's injuries were potentially life-threatening.
OPD says that while life-saving measures were taken before the man was rushed to the hospital, he ultimately died from his injuries.
According to police, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office was able to assist in the incident and detain a suspect. They say that suspect is 33-year-old Keith Bryant of Sorgho.
Bryant was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail on the charge of murder.
No other information is available at this time.