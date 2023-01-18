 Skip to main content
Owensboro teen charged after thousands of dollars in items stolen from local businesses

An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing charges for burglaries from several local businesses.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives were investigating a series of burglaries that happened at businesses in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive.

According to DCSO, several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from the businesses that were targeted.

The sheriff's office says it got tips from the public that led to an identity of a possible suspect. DCSO says they located that individual and brought him in for an interview.

The 16-year-old suspect was ultimately charged with four counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, as well as four counts of Criminal Mischief due to damage done to the businesses during the burglaries.

The suspect's identity won't be released because of their age.

