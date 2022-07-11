Owensboro teen facing felonies after crashing stolen car and running, sheriff's office says

An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen car and trying to run from the scene, according to authorities.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it all started on Thursday morning around 8 a.m., when crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Windy Hollow Road.
The sheriff's office says the crash involved a stolen Chevy Impala that had two teens inside. The teens were reportedly going east on Windy Hollow Road in the stolen vehicle when they went off the road, hitting a truck and a utility pole.
The teens fled from the scene of the crash, but it wasn't long before police caught up with the driver, DCSO says.
Authorities say the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old boy, was found staying at the Cadillac Motel on Monday morning. They say the teen was taken into custody on multiple charges, including two felonies. His charges include auto theft, no operators license, leaving the scene of an accident, fraudulent use of a credit card, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Per the Court Designated Worker's Office, the 15-year-old was cited and released to his guardian, the sheriff's office said.