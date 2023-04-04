Pair arrested on felony neglect and marijuana dealing charges in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are facing felony neglect and drug charges in Dubois County after authorities say they were selling marijuana from a home where a young child was living.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says Chloe Sibrel and Caleb Hundley were arrested on those charges and more after a probation search of a home in Huntingburg.
During the search, officers say they found multiple bags of about 180 grams of marijuana, THC cartridges, and paraphernalia. DCSO says a small child was also living in the home.
The sheriff's office says Hundley was released from jail on bond, but that another warrant was issued for his arrest.
Authoriites say they went to look for Hundley at the Jasper home of his mother, Kristina Hundley.
While searching for Caleb at Kristina's home, DCSO says they found marijuana and a stolen gun, but that Caleb wasn't there.
As a result of that search, they say Kristina was charged with several felony crimes including theft of a firearm, possessional of a firearm with an altered serial number, and maintaining a common nuisance. Two other people inside Kristina's home were also cited on misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia charges.
DCSO says the investigation into Caleb's whereabouts continued, and that a tip was received about him staying at a hotel in Evansville.
Authorities say they found Caleb in the Evansville hotel, along with an "abundance" of marijuana, a digital scale, plastics bags, about $3,000, and multiple guns. The sheriff's office says the marijuana wasn't weighed, because it was soaked with water after Caleb tried to flush it down the toilet.
In addition to his other charges, DCSO says Caleb now faces gun and drug charges in Vanderburgh County.