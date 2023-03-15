Pair caught on camera illegally dumping trash at Evansville business

Police in Evansville, Indiana are investigating an illegal dumping that took place at a local business on Tuesday.
James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash on South Weinbach Avenue, says two people showed up at his business in a U-Haul truck and dumped a variety of items.
According to Stinson, the pair unloaded over eight yards of trash in the car wash's dumpster, where a "no dumping" sign is clearly posted.
Security camera footage from the car wash appears to show a man and a woman dumping things like a couch, box spring, tables, and bikes.
"I have it happen from time to time... But not a whole U-Haul truck load," Stinson tells 44News. "Now that it's full I have no place to put my trash."
Stinson said the dumpster had just been emptied the day before it was totally filled back up after the incident, leaving him to cover the cost to have it emptied again.
If you think you recognize the individuals shown in the security camera footage, you can contact Evansville Police.