Pair caught with meth during traffic stop in Dubois County, police say

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were caught with meth after getting pulled over in Dubois County on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The Indiana State Police says 52-year-old Lyndon Coffey of Louisville and 41-year-old Amber Hobby were arrested on felony drug charges after the traffic stop.
An ISP trooper pulled the two over for speeding, failing to use a turn signal, and expired plates, according to ISP.
ISP says the trooper became suspicious of drugs and that a K9 was used, leading to the discovery of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs.
Both were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail.