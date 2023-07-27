 Skip to main content
Pair caught with meth during traffic stop in Dubois County, police say

Amber Hobby and Lyndon Coffey, Dubois County Jail

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were caught with meth after getting pulled over in Dubois County on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Indiana State Police says 52-year-old Lyndon Coffey of Louisville and 41-year-old Amber Hobby were arrested on felony drug charges after the traffic stop.

An ISP trooper pulled the two over for speeding, failing to use a turn signal, and expired plates, according to ISP.

ISP says the trooper became suspicious of drugs and that a K9 was used, leading to the discovery of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs.

Both were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail.

