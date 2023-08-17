Pair facing meth trafficking charges in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A pair is facing meth trafficking charges after getting pulled over in Madisonville on Wednesday.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers pulled a driver over on I-69 around 1 p.m. Wednesday after noticing them drifting all over the road and going about 10 MPH under the speed limit.
When officers pulled the vehicle over, they say they found Scotty Morgan and Sabra Hahn inside.
MPD says a K9 was brought to the scene, and that it alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
During a search of the car, officers say they found a baggie of meth and a glass pipe with residue on it.
MPD says Morgan and Hanh both denied knowing anything about the drugs. They were both arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug paraphernalia and meth trafficking charges.