Parents charged after meth found at Mt. Vernon home with two young kids

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are facing charges in Mt. Vernon after police said they found drugs in a home with two young kids.
Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department say they went to a home on West 8th Street on Monday to look for Mechille Boren, who had an active warrant for her arrest.
When officers arrived at the home and knocked on the door, they say two young kids answered before Boren came outside.
When officers asked Boren if there was anything illegal inside, they say she told them there may be some weed and a meth pipe in her art studio.
Police say they searched the property and found meth, pipes, and Boren's husband, Stuart Burch inside.
MVPD says Boren and Burch were booked into the Posey County Jail on felony drug and neglect charges, and that the kids were removed from the home.