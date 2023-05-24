Pearl Cleaners arson suspect makes court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The man who reportedly admitted to starting a large fire at a historic building in downtown Evansville had a court hearing on Wednesday.
Charles Perrin appeared for a hearing in court on Wednesday morning.
During his hearing, Perrin had another hearing scheduled for June 12.
Additionally, Perrin was ordered to be held in custody on no bond.
Perrin was arrested one day after a massive fire broke out at the old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville.
Police said that Perrin admitted to starting the fire.