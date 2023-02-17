Perry County authorities arrest suspect in hospital theft investigation

An arrest has been made in a theft investigation out of Perry County, Indiana.

Officials said they had been looking for a suspect in several thefts that happened back in December at Perry County Memorial Hospital. They said the suspect was behind the thefts of multiple bank cards and checks from people at the hospital.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office now tells us the man wanted in that investigation has been arrested and identified as William C. Moore of Tennessee.

The sheriff's office says that when the investigation started, it received tips about similar thefts at hospitals in Kentucky, leading to Moore as their suspect after weeks of investigation.

PCSO says Moore was taken into custody in Barren County, Kentucky, on similar charges.

Once he's extradited to Indiana, PCSO says Moore will face felony charges.