Perry County man sentenced to prison in methamphetamine dealing case

A Perry County man was sentenced to several decades in prison in connection to a meth dealing case out of Vanderburgh County, prosecutor's announced Tuesday.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office said 41-year-old Freddie Demarka Reed III of Branchville was sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to the case.
Jail records show Reed was arrested in Vanderburgh County back in January of 2021.
Reed would later be found guilty on charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing meth, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
He will serve out his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.