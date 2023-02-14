Perry County woman charged in death of 9-month-old child

Police in Tell City, Indiana say they've arrested a woman in connection to the death of a young child.
The Tell City Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Regina D. Reid was arrested for neglect resulting in death in connection to an incident that happened in November of 2022.
Back on Nov. 4, 2022, TCPD says officers and EMS responded to an apartment complex where the 9-month-old victim was found not breathing. They say the child was pronounced dead, leading to a joint investigation by TCPD Detectives and the Perry County Coroner's Office.
Through a lengthy investigation and the execution of search warrants, police say they developed probable cause to arrest Reid in the case.
Police say the investigation into the child's death continues, asking anyone with more information to call detectives at 812-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at 812-547-9563.
No other details were immediately released.