Pike County dog groomer accused of injuring and abusing animals, drinking on the job

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEVV) — A dog groomer in Pike County is behind bars on animal cruelty charges after being accused of abusing animals that were in her care.
Petersburg Police say they arrested 44-year-old Christy Aufdemorte on three counts of Animal Cruelty.
Police say the arrest is the result of a weeks-long investigation that was sparked by multiple complaints.
According to an affidavit obtained by 44News, the investigation started in June when a 911 caller reported possible animal abuse at Aufdemorte's Petersburg business, Doggie Styles Pet Grooming.
The caller said that they had been speaking with Aufdemorte about working at the business, when Aufdemorte asked them to come in right away and help with work.
When the reporter got to the business, they said they saw six or seven little dogs shaking and trembling, and that Aufdemorte seemed to be drunk or under the influence of something.
The 911 caller went on to tell police that they helped Aufdemorte wash the dogs, when Aufdemorte started cursing and directing them to put shampoo in the dogs' face and rinse them off with a high pressured sprayer.
While the 911 caller was there, they say customers were calling in asking about their dogs because they were supposed to be finished hours ago.
They say they watched Aufdemore cut dogs' nails to the point where they were bleeding, cut a dogs ear, grab dogs by their scruff, and slam one dog's head down while saying "he's used to being abused."
When the 911 caller confronted Aufdemore about the abuse, they say she questioned them on whether they wanted the job or not.
Another employee at the store reportedly claimed that Aufdemore had strangled a dog by tying a noose around its neck and pushing it off the table and letting him hang. They claim that Aufdemore drank a half bottle of whisky before grooming the dog. The dog's owner told police they took the animal to the vet, where they were told that it showed signs of possible strangulation.
As authorities continued to investigate, they say they talked to another employee at the grooming salon who worked as a bather. They described similar abusive behavior from Aufdemore to police, and said they smelled alcohol on her breath when they went into work.
Police said they called Aufdemore at one point, but that she immediately began crying and yelling and said that there were "evil people" living in the town who wanted to ruin her business. She told police that there have never been any incidents of dog abuse in her entire career.
Authorities say they brought Aufdemore in for an interview on Friday, and that she denied again that any abuse had occurred. When asked about the incident involving the noose, Aufdemore told police that the employee accusing her of abuse was the one that was caring for the dog, and that they were using a "grooming loop" on the dog because they weren't an experienced groomer.
Aufdemorte is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $50,000 bond.