 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Pike County man charged with DUI after meth and syringes found on him, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Doedes, 42, of Otwell (Indiana State Police photo)

Michael Doedes, 42, of Otwell (Indiana State Police photo)

According to Indiana State Police, the man was driving under the influence and had meth and multiple syringes on him.

A Pike County, Indiana man is facing drug charges after state police say he was caught driving under the influence with meth and syringes on him.

The Indiana State says a trooper pulled over 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell for a headlight violation on I-69.

According to ISP, Doades displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety test. When officers searched Doades, they said they found a black pouch in his shoe that had about 20 grams of meth and several syringes inside.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found more syringes and a pipe, ISP said. They say marijuana and meth was later detected in Doades's system.

Doades was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on charges for possession of meth, syringes, paraphernalia, and DUI.

ISP also said that an Indianapolis resident who was traveling with Doades, 31-year-old Hayley Alexander, was arrested on an active warrant.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you