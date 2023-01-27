Pike County man charged with DUI after meth and syringes found on him, police say

A Pike County, Indiana man is facing drug charges after state police say he was caught driving under the influence with meth and syringes on him.
The Indiana State says a trooper pulled over 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell for a headlight violation on I-69.
According to ISP, Doades displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety test. When officers searched Doades, they said they found a black pouch in his shoe that had about 20 grams of meth and several syringes inside.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found more syringes and a pipe, ISP said. They say marijuana and meth was later detected in Doades's system.
Doades was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on charges for possession of meth, syringes, paraphernalia, and DUI.
ISP also said that an Indianapolis resident who was traveling with Doades, 31-year-old Hayley Alexander, was arrested on an active warrant.