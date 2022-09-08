 Skip to main content
Pike County woman accused of DUI in school zone

  • Updated
  • 0
Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow, Indiana (Indiana State Police photo)

A Pike County, Indiana woman was arrested on a DUI charge Wednesday after police say she was caught driving under the influence in a school zone.

The Indiana State Police says it happened on Wednesday around 2:18 p.m., when a trooper was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School.

According to ISP, the trooper saw the driver of a pickup truck ignore a stop sign. ISP says the trooper pulled that driver over and identified her as 37-year-old Anna Watson.

ISP says Watson showed signs of impairment and that she failed field sobriety tests.

Further investigation at the hospital revealed that Watson was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and meth, according to police.

Watson was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on a felony OMWVI charge.

