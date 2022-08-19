Pizza delivery worker assaulted at Evansville hotel after refusing drugs as payment

Four people are facing charges after an incident that happened at a hotel in downtown Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to to Bally's Hotel on Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after a pizza delivery person had reportedly been assaulted.
Dispatch also told officers that the assault had stemmed from an attempt to exchange drugs for the pizza, according to police.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to hotel security, who directed them to the room where the trouble had started. They said that there were multiple people in the room who refused to leave the premises.
Police say they detained two men and two women who were in the room before performing a protective sweep, where they found paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana.
EPD says that the woman who rented out the room was 26-year-old Melecia Williams. They say Williams told them that the three other individuals, Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne, were all there visiting for the evening.
When police spoke with the pizza delivery worker, they say they were told that Osborne had tried to trade a baggie for the pizza.
The delivery worker told police that they handed the baggie back and said the pizza needed to be paid for, but that Osborne didn't have money to pay for it. They told police that's when they got into a fight with Osborne, and that Arndell got involved in the fight to help Osborne.
Police say that Osborne admitted to attempting to pay for the pizza with "weed."
The officers said they were also able to view security camera footage of the incident.
Osborne and Arndell were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including Robbery.
Police say Williams was arrested and booked into the jail on drug dealing and possession charges, and that Moore was arrested and charged with visiting a common nuisance.