Plea deal offered in Evansville teen's murder case

A plea agreement has been offered to an Evansville teen who was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting.

Court records show the plea agreement was filed on Monday for 15-year-old Arkee Coleman, who was one of two teens charged with murder after the 2021 shooting death of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts.

The other teen who was charged in the case was Samajui Barnes, who was just 17 at the time of his arrest. Barnes was recently sentenced to 65 years behind bars for murder after a jury found him guilty of the crime.

While the details of Coleman's potential plea deal aren't available right now, those details will be discussed at Coleman's hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

If a plea agreement is not reached, Coleman would head to trial on Nov. 14.

