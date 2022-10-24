Plea deal on the table for Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death

An Evansville mom who was arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child could reach a plea agreement.
Court records show 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference.
After Monday's appearance, Opperman has now been scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the possible plea agreement.
The case stems from an incident that happened in October 2021, where 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died after being exposed to fentanyl. Makaylee was charged with multiple crimes, including murder, neglect resulting in death, neglect resulting in serious injury, and more.
If a plea agreement is not reached, Makaylee will head to trial before a jury on Monday, Oct. 31. For now, she remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.