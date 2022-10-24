 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...

Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.

Plea deal on the table for Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death

  • Updated
  • 0
Makaylee Opperman via Vanderburgh County Jail

Makaylee Opperman, age 21, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville mom who was arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child could reach a plea agreement.

Court records show 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference.

After Monday's appearance, Opperman has now been scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the possible plea agreement.

The case stems from an incident that happened in October 2021, where 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died after being exposed to fentanyl. Makaylee was charged with multiple crimes, including murder, neglect resulting in death, neglect resulting in serious injury, and more.

If a plea agreement is not reached, Makaylee will head to trial before a jury on Monday, Oct. 31. For now, she remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you