Plea deal reached in Evansville murder case of 'stalker turned killer'

Clifton Fletcher to serve 45 years in prison, prosecutor says

  Updated
  • 0
Clifton Fletcher

Clifton Fletcher (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A plea deal has been reached in a murder case out of Evansville.

Court records show that a plea agreement was filed in the case of Clifton Fletcher on Friday morning.

Fletcher's formal sentencing date is set for June 28, but Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers says he will be sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Fletcher was arrested in December 2022 after being accused of gunning down a 37-year-old woman.

The victim, who was identified by authorities as Gamia Stuart, was on the phone with a friend at the time of her killing. Stuart reportedly told the friend that Fletcher was following her.

Prosecutor Moers says Fletcher's case is one of a "stalker turned killer."

"I want to thank Detective McCormick for his exceptional investigatory work, which was instrumental in the guilty plea and allowing the family of the victim to avoid the trauma of a trial," Prosecutor Moers says. "This tragedy demonstrates that stalking is dangerous behavior that can lead to violent, even fatal, action."

According to authorities, Fletcher had reportedly threatened to kill the victim and himself earlier in the year.

