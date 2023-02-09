Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child

An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were contacted on Thursday about two suspicious packages that may have drugs inside. EPD says one package was being sent to an address on South Bedford Avenue, and that the other was addressed to a home on Madison Avenue.
EPD says a K9 alerted on both packages, and that after getting a search warrant, detectives found 5 pounds of marijuana in one box and 4 pounds in the other.
Detectives say they watched both homes and conducted a controlled delivery of the packages.
As they were conducting surveillance on the controlled delivery, detectives say they saw 33-year-old Markus Hall come out of the Bedford Avenue home and drive to the home on Madison Avenue where he took the first package. They say he then went back to the Bedford Avenue address after that, where he took both packages inside.
After a few minutes, authorities say they served a search warrant on the South Bedford Avenue home. They say they found the two packages of marijuana that they had just done a controlled delivery of, plus six pounds of marijuana in a bag in the back bedroom, and 2.2 pounds of marijuana in the kitchen along with a vacuum sealer. They say there was also marijuana shake all over the kitchen in the drawers, on the floor, and on the counters.
Detectives say they also found digital scales, an AK-47 style rifle, and bags of cash.
In total, EPD says about 17.2 pounds of marijuana - or just over 7,800 grams - was found inside the house, with an estimated $70,000 cash.
Police say there was also dog feces on the floor of the house that the child could have crawled around in. They say CPS was contacted, and that the child was released to another family member.
Hall was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 1 p.m. Thursday on charges of neglect and dealing marijuana.