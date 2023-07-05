Police: 19-year-old pulled BB gun on women at Evansville park to 'assert dominance'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen was arrested in Evansville after being accused of pulling a BB gun on a group of girls at a local park.
Officers say they were called to Garvin Park just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of a person with a gun.
When officers arrived at the park, they say they talked to three women, who gave a description of the suspect.
Police say they found 19-year-old Matthew Lloyd walking away from the park, and that he matched the description the women provided.
Officers say they detained Lloyd and patted him down, and that they found a realistic looking semi-automatic .177 Cal BB gun on him.
According to EPD, Lloyd told officers that he had approached the women to ask if they had a wifi hotspot, which led to an argument.
Lloyd explained that he pulled out the BB gun "to assert dominance" and attempt to intimidate the women, according to police.
Lloyd was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.