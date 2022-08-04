Police: 2 facing neglect, drug charges after kids found in Evansville home with syringes and meth

Two people were arrested on neglect and drug charges Wednesday after police say they found methamphetamine, hypodermic syringes, and other items inside an Evansville home with two kids inside.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on Adams Avenue on Wednesday by a worker with the Department of Child Services.
The DCS worker told dispatchers that she was at the home with a man who was under the influence of something, according to police.
Police say they arrived at the home and spoke with the man, who was identified as 31-year-old Kevin Rutter.
Officers at the home said they found numerous hypodermic syringes, meth, pills, and metal spoons with burnt residue inside, and that the kids living there were "easily able to access" the drugs and paraphernalia.
According to police, there was a "multitude" of children's toys and bath toys inside the bathroom, intermingled with the drugs and paraphernalia.
AMR personnel at the home told police they saw 35-year-old Ashley Hines pull into the driveway. They said that it appeared Hines realized people were at the home, prompting her to pull back out of the driveway and take off.
Officers say they took Rutter to the hospital to be medically cleared to enter the jail. While those officers were at the hospital, they say other officers went back to the home and found Hines there.
When police spoke with Hines, they say the told them she knew hypodermic syringes were in the home and acknowledged that young children have a tendency to pick up items and place them in their mouths.
Both Hines and Rutter were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on possession and neglect charges.