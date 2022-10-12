 Skip to main content
Police: 22 firearms among items stolen in Evansville storage unit break-in

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD CRUISER

Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville storage unit where nearly two dozen guns were stolen.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a burglary at some storage units off of North Burkhart Road on Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

EPD says the owners of the storage unit reported the burglary after the property manager drove by their storage unit and noticed that it was unlocked, which led to the discovery that the lock had been cut.

The victims told police that 22 firearms were missing, among other items like speakers, fishing equipment, and tools.

EPD says a Crime Scene Detective was called to the scene to collect evidence.

No arrests have been made in the investigation at this time.

