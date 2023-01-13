Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop

A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop.
According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
ISP says the driver, 37-year-old Jorge Bucio of Texas, was acting suspicious while the trooper spoke with him. After a K9 was brought in, ISP says the animal alerted to the odor of drugs.
When police searched the semi tractor-trailer, they say they found 22 pounds of cocaine located in the sleeper berth. They say the estimated street value of the drugs is about $400,000.
According to ISP, Bucio was traveling from Arizona to Ohio.
Bucio was taken to jail on felony charges of drug dealing and possession.