Police at scene of bank robbery in Henderson; search for suspect underway

  • Updated
Bank robbery suspect (Henderson Police Department photo)

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're currently on the scene of a bank robbery.

Around 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said that it was on the scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank.

According to police, the man shown in the photo you see here is the suspect in the robbery. Police say the man has a small tattoo under his left eye.

Bank robbery suspect photo via Henderson Police Department

Police say they don't believe the community is currently in any danger from the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the HPD Investigations Division at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Dispatch at 270-827-8700.

