Police: Baby found alone outside in Evansville, parents charged with neglect

Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after a baby was found alone outside, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on West Columbia Street near North Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday after someone called 911 and said they found a baby alone on a porch, and that no one appeared to be home. The caller also said the baby looked extremely dirty.
When officers arrived in the area, they say they talked to the 911 caller who was holding the 1-year-old child.
The caller reportedly told police they had spotted the baby after they heard it crying. They also told officers they had knocked on the door of the home, but that no one answered.
When officers knocked on the door, they say the child's mother, 25-year-old Cierra Holt answered and said she had no idea how the 1-year-old got outside.
Police say they also spoke to the baby's father, 25-year-old Travis Crowe. According to EPD, Crowe also said he had no idea what had happened.
A probable cause affidavit says that both Crowe and Holt told police that the 1-year-old old had never gotten outside before.
Another family member of the 1-year-old was at the home, and told police that the child would get outside all the time, according to the affidavit. The family member told officers that another child in the home would often open the door and the 1-year-old would crawl out, so they installed a lock at the top of the door to try to keep it from happening. An officer at the scene said they saw a bolt-style lock that was above eye-level.
EPD says Child Protective Services was called to the scene due to the severity of the incident, and determined the children could stay with the family member.
Holt and Crowe were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges with $500 bonds.